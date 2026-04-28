Belarus frees journalist Andrzej Poczobut in prisoner swap

WARSAW, Poland: Prominent journalist Andrzej Poczobut has been released from jail in Belarus in a swap with Poland that also saw a total of 10 prisoners released as the authoritarian leader of Belarus seeks improved relations with the West, officials in both countries said Tuesday.

Poczobut, a correspondent for the influential Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and a leading figure among Belarus’ Polish minority, was serving eight years in prison in a case condemned as politically motivated.

His arrest in 2021 drew widespread criticism from Europe and he was later awarded the European Union’s most prestigious human rights award, the Sakharov Prize.

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski described Poczobut is a symbol of the fight for freedom in Belarus but also of the effectiveness of the Polish state in leaving no one behind.

The swap is the latest in a series of US-negotiated prisoner releases that have marked stronger relations between Minsk and the West during US President Donald Trump’s second term.

A spokesman for Polish Foreign Ministry said three of the five prisoners released by Belarus came to Poland in exchange for three sent by Poland to Belarus, with a total of 10 involving other countries.

In March, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko ordered the release of 250 political prisoners as part of a deal with Washington that lifted some US sanctions.