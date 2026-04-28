Employee testifies owners knew of problems at Dominican club where roof collapse killed 236

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic: A former employee of a popular nightclub whose roof collapsed a year ago and killed 236 people told a judge Monday that the owners were fully aware the structure was deteriorated.

Gregory Adames testified against siblings Antonio and Maribel Espaillat, who are accused of involuntary manslaughter and involuntary assault and battery following the collapse at the legendary Jet Set club in Santo Domingo.

“They knew because I sent them photos, I sent them videos of all the problems that were there. That shouldn’t have happened; not a single person should have died there,” Adames said.

Attorneys for the victim’s families asked in court for the siblings to be accused of voluntary manslaughter.

“We hope that happens,” Jean Carlos Martínez Segura, who represents nine families, told The Associated Press.

The potential prison sentence is up to 20 years for voluntary manslaughter but is two years for involuntary manslaughter.

Monday’s court hearing is expected to continue Friday, with a judge eventually deciding whether there’s enough evidence to hold a trial. Relatives of the victims have complained about delays and slow judicial proceedings.

Prosecutors have said hundreds of pieces of evidence implicate the siblings, who were arrested last June.

Miguel Valerio, the Espaillats’ attorney, told reporters after their arrests: “Nobody wanted that to happen.”