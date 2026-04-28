Hafiz Saeed’s close aide and key LeT figure Sheikh Yousaf Afridi shot dead in Pakistan

LAHORE: Sheikh Yousaf Afridi, a key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) figure and close associate of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday in Landi Kotal in the Khyber region, around 250 km from Islamabad.

A police source told PTI on Monday that unknown armed assailants opened indiscriminate fire on Afridi, killing him on the spot. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Afridi is believed to have been an important figure within the regional structure of the banned LeT. He also reportedly played a role in recruitment and coordination of the group’s activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.