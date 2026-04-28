Indian-origin man sentenced in Singapore for molesting minor

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old Indian-origin man was sentenced to 19 months' jail by a Singapore court for molesting his friend's minor sister over a decade ago.

The crime took place over the years when the victim was seven to nine years old, and Melvinder Singh Gurmit Singh was 19 to 21 years old.

Singh had contested two counts of molestation, claiming among other things that the girl had kissed him consensually and that she was taking revenge on him.

The girl had not disclosed the offences earlier as she felt nobody would believe her, but said the molestation impacted her ability to give and receive physical affection, reported Channal News Asia.