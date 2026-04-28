Rajnath Singh advocates dialogue, warns against era of war at SCO

Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called for a stronger commitment to a rules-based international order, cautioning against the growing reliance on force and urging nations to work toward a more peaceful and stable global environment.

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Ministers' Meeting in the Kyrgyz capital, Singh underscored the responsibility of member states to maintain not just regional stability but broader global equilibrium. He noted that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which represents a substantial share of the world’s population, has a crucial role to play in ensuring peace and prosperity worldwide.

The SCO today comprises India, Russia, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus. Since joining as a full member in 2017, India has steadily expanded its engagement within the bloc, including taking on the rotating chairmanship in 2023. The organisation’s influence has also widened in recent years, with Iran formally inducted as a full member during India’s presidency.

Against this backdrop, Singh urged member countries to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy over confrontation. Emphasising the need to avoid escalation, he warned against allowing the current global climate to slide into prolonged conflict. Drawing on the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi, he reiterated the enduring relevance of non-violence, noting that retaliatory approaches ultimately harm all sides.