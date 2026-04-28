'Serious mistake': Starmer's ex-chief of staff apologise over Mandelson appointment

LONDON: The former chief of staff to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged Tuesday that he made a "serious mistake" by recommending Peter Mandelson be made British ambassador to the United States, but denied pressuring officials to ignore security concerns.

Morgan McSweeney told lawmakers on the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee that it had been "a serious error of judgment" to back Mandelson, whose ill-fated appointment has left Starmer fighting for his job.

Opposition politicians secured a vote in the House of Commons later Tuesday on whether Starmer should be investigated by a parliamentary standards watchdog with the power to censure or suspend him.

The Foreign Affairs Committee is also investigating how Mandelson, a scandal-tainted friend of Jeffrey Epstein, was given the key diplomatic job despite failing security checks.

McSweeney said that "the prime minister relied on my advice, and I got it wrong." He apologized to Epstein's victims, saying "I am sorry for any part this controversy has played in causing further hurt or distress."

But he insisted that he didn't "ask officials to ignore procedures, request that steps should be skipped, or communicate explicitly or implicitly that checks should be cleared at all costs."

Starmer fired Mandelson in September after new details emerged about the ambassador's friendship with Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019.

Police opened an investigation into Mandelson in February over allegations that he passed sensitive government information to Epstein when he was a member of the U.K. government in 2009. He denies wrongdoing and hasn't been charged.