Trump shooting scare renews 'staged' conspiracy theory

WASHINGTON: A flood of misinformation exploded online after US President Donald Trump escaped a weekend shooting scare, fueling renewed -- and unfounded -- claims that he has staged assassination attempts to boost his political fortunes.

Trump and his top administration officials were evacuated Saturday from a media gala in Washington after gunfire erupted outside the ballroom, marking the third assassination attempt targeting the Republican in two years.

AFP's fact-checkers identified a series of social media posts from anti-Trump accounts circulating an unsubstantiated theory that the White House staged the shooting to distract attention from unfavorable news, including the unpopular US-Israeli war with Iran.

Posts advancing the claim garnered 80 million views on Elon Musk's platform X alone within two days of the shooting, according to the disinformation watchdog NewsGuard.

Many of the same accounts previously claimed that two assassination attempts on Trump in 2024 -- in Pennsylvania and Florida -- were also staged.