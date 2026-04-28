US appears cold to Iranian proposal to end the war without a nuclear deal

The Trump administration seemed unlikely Tuesday to accept Iran's offer to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts its blockade on the country.

The proposal would postpone discussions on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, something that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared to rule out in a Fox News interview Monday.

"We have to ensure that any deal that is made, any agreement that is made, is one that definitively prevents them from sprinting towards a nuclear weapon at any point," he said of the proposal, which was delivered to the US by Pakistan.

The White House said US President Donald Trump's national security team discussed the offer and Trump would address it later.

The offer emerged Monday as Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Russia, which has long been a key backer of Tehran. It was unclear what, if any, assistance Moscow might offer now.

Rubio says preventing Iranian nuclear weapon remains 'core issue'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was asked in a Fox News interview about Iran's latest proposal, which would postpone discussions on its nuclear program but end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts its blockade and ends the war.