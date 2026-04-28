US has 'no closer friends than the British': Trump to King Charles

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States has "no closer friends" than the British, as he welcomed King Charles III to the White House on a state visit overshadowed by tensions over the Iran war.

In speech during a pomp-filled welcome featuring a 21-gun salute, Trump's tone was a world away from the recent broadsides aimed at Britain's government for failing to join the conflict with Tehran.

"In the centuries since we won our independence, Americans have had no closer friends than the British," said Trump, referring to the fact that the visit marks the 250th anniversary of the US colonies declaring their freedom from British rule.

Using a phrase prized by British governments since Winston Churchill first used it after World War II, Trump said that the two countries had a "special relationship, and we hope it will always remain that way."

The US leader also praised the British military, saying that "nobody fought better together" with the United States -- despite recently deriding Britain's two aircraft carriers as "toys."

After his speech, four US jets roared over the White House in a noisy flypast as Trump, Charles, Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump watched.

On the second day of the four-day state visit, Charles will later address the US Congress and is expected to call in his speech for "reconciliation and renewal" amid the recent strains in ties.