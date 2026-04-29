Beijing clamps down on drones: Sales banned citywide from May 1

BANGKOK: Beijing is banning all drones within city limits starting May 1.

The Chinese capital’s city government passed a series of ordinances in late March banning drone sales and flights, although users have long been blocked from flying drones within the city.

A search on Taobao, one of China’s top online shopping platforms, showed that users with a Beijing delivery address could not check out with a drone in their cart. An employee at a Beijing store of consumer electronics brand DJI told state-backed media outlet Jiemian that they have been told to get rid of any drones in stock by Thursday.

The new regulations say that exceptions will be made for universities, research institutions, or public safety use, but that users would have to get permission from the police. Individuals in violation face a possible fine of 500 yuan ($73) and could have their machines confiscated.

Drone users in China already have to register an account on a government portal with their real name and identity before they are allowed to fly the machines.

Chinese companies dominate the global consumer drone market, prompting security concerns in countries including the US, where the Federal Communications Commission has banned new models of foreign drones.

Security restrictions in Beijing are often tighter than in other parts of the country. Previously, China has restricted drivers of Teslas from parking their vehicles in certain government compounds, including at an airport, owing to espionage concerns over cameras installed in the car.