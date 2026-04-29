Iran 'better get smart soon': Trump warns Tehran, posts picture with gun, slogan

US President Donald Trump, while issuing a warning to Iran, posted on Truth Social, "Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a non-nuclear deal. They better get smart soon!"

He stated that the United States will take a tougher stance if a diplomatic resolution regarding its nuclear programme is not reached soon.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, the President posted a picture of himself holding an assault rifle and the slogan 'No more Mr Nice Guy'.

The President's remarks come at a time of heightened regional tension and a continued diplomatic stalemate. Highlighting a shift in his administration's approach, Trump warned, "They better get smart soon!"

The post from the US Trump signals a potentially more aggressive policy if Tehran continues to resist the terms proposed by Washington.

The statement follows recent efforts to negotiate a "Trump" deal that would replace previous agreements, which the President has frequently described as insufficient for ensuring global security.

Furthering this stance, Trump has voiced significant dissatisfaction with Tehran's recent diplomatic overtures. He asserted that Washington will not advance negotiations unless the nuclear issue is tackled directly.

The President also claimed that Iran had indicated it was in a "state of collapse" and was consequently pushing for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz "as soon as possible".