Israeli forces kill Palestinian man in West Bank raid

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Israel's military and the Palestinian health ministry said.

The military said in a statement that during a raid in Silwad, east of Ramallah, "two terrorists attacked two IDF soldiers, who were injured and evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital".

"The soldiers responded by opening fire. One terrorist was eliminated, and the other was neutralised and apprehended by the soldiers", the statement added.

The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli authorities had indirectly informed it of the man's death, and identified him as 37-year-old Abdel Halim Hammad.

Israeli authorities usually inform the Palestinian health ministry of deaths when soldiers take the dead body with them.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Hammad was killed in his home when soldiers raided it at night.

Wafa added that Hammad's brother, Mohammad Hammad, was also killed by Israeli forces in 2021, with his body held by Israeli authorities since.

Violence has surged in the Palestinian territory since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023.

According to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures, Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 1,067 Palestinians -- many of them militants, but also scores of civilians -- in the West Bank since then.

Official Israeli figures say at least 46 Israelis, including soldiers and civilians, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations in the same period.