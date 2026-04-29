US weighs 'short, powerful' strikes on Iran as talks stall: report

The United States is weighing a "short and powerful” wave of strikes on Iran as diplomatic efforts stall, according to sources cited in an Axios report.

Officials familiar with the situation said US Central Command (CENTCOM) has drawn up plans targeting key infrastructure, aimed at pressuring Tehran into agreeing to a deal. However, President Donald Trump is, for now, opting to intensify a naval blockade rather than launch immediate military action.

The blockade, which restricts Iran’s ability to export oil, is being positioned by Trump as a more effective strategy than direct bombing. He has reportedly rejected an Iranian proposal related to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

In recent remarks, Trump indicated that the economic pressure is already taking a toll on Iran, reiterating that preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a top priority. He also suggested that Iran is seeking negotiations to ease the blockade, though he expressed reluctance to lift it without firm assurances.

Meanwhile, an Iranian security source warned that the blockade could provoke a “practical and unprecedented” response, adding that restraint so far has been to allow space for diplomacy. The source cautioned that continued pressure could trigger a “punishing” retaliation.