Five Indian-origin men charged in $2 million cannabis trailer theft in Canada; illegal firearms seized

CHANDIGARH: Five Indian-origin men from Punjab have been charged in connection with the theft of a trailer carrying cannabis worth over $2 million in Canada's Ontario. Police also recovered two illegal firearms from their possession.

The arrests were made by the Auto Cargo Theft Unit (ACTU) of the York Regional Police following the recovery of the stolen consignment and weapons. In a statement, the police said five men were charged after investigators seized over $2 million worth of cannabis products along with the firearms.

The accused have been identified as Manveer Singh (21), Sarbjeet Singh (32), Dilkhab Singh (21) and Jaiskavan Malhi (23), all residents of Brampton, and Karan Kumar (25) of Hamilton.

They face multiple charges, including theft over $5,000 involving a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, trafficking in stolen property, and several firearms-related offences, including possession of prohibited weapons and unauthorised possession of firearms in a vehicle.

“On April 15, 2026, investigators were in the area of McLaughlin Road and Highway 401, in the City of Mississauga, when they located a trailer that was reported stolen from the Niagara Region. Through investigation, it was determined the trailer contained a large amount of cannabis products intended for delivery to various dispensaries when it was stolen,” the statement said.

Investigators observed several men believed to be linked to the stolen trailer and subsequently arrested five individuals. During searches, two firearms were recovered.

York Regional Police said they continue to work with the Equite Association to target auto and cargo theft across York Region and the Greater Toronto Area. Photographs of the accused have been released, and police said more victims could be involved.