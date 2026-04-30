Once on the back foot, Myanmar's military now looks set to resume offensive in bloody civil war

Weariness after five years of civil war

Meantime, after five years of fighting that has seen tens of thousands killed, including some 8,000 civilians, and millions displaced from their homes, there is a general weariness, both among the forces fighting the Tatmadaw and the general population, said Aung Thu Nyein, a political analyst from Myanmar who now works in neighboring Thailand.

"There are many saying that the local population doesn't care much who will win the war, but (just want) to stop fighting," he said in a text message.

There is also great pressure from China for stability in Myanmar, also known as Burma, which is a critical source for its rare earths elements and other natural resources, to ensure its mines and other operations are secure, he said.

Beijing has invested billions of dollars in Myanmar's mines, oil and gas pipelines and other infrastructure and is a major arms supplier to the Tatmadaw, along with Russia.

It also carries significant influence with the paramilitary groups that operate in border areas with China, many of whose members are ethnically Chinese.

China seeks to protect its investments

China initially supported the Oct. 27, 2023, offensive against the Tatmadaw by the Three Brotherhood Alliance, largely due to Beijing's irritation that the military-run government had allowed organized crime operations to proliferate in border regions. But it has since pulled the plug on arms and ammunition supplies to the militias and pressured them to stop fighting.

Of the Three Brotherhood Alliance members, both the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army agreed to ceasefires last year after Chinese-mediated talks, leaving the Arakan Army the only member still actively fighting the Tatmadaw, in the western state of Rakhine.

The Brotherhood Alliance members are all long-standing paramilitary groups organized around ethnic minority lines known as Ethnic Armed Organizations, or EAOs. Suu Kyi's ouster has also given rise to pro-democracy militias known as People's Defense Forces, or PDFs, many of which are affiliated with the shadow National Unity Government, organized by former members of Suu Kyi's party and others.