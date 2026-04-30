The first direct US-Venezuela commercial flight in seven years is heading to Caracas

CARACAS: The first direct commercial flight between the United States and Venezuela departed a bit early Thursday on its way to the capital of the South American country, seven years after the US Homeland Security Department ordered an indefinite suspension, citing security concerns.

The resumption of a nonstop commercial flight between the two countries comes months after the US capture of then President Nicolás Maduro in a stunning nighttime raid on his residence in Caracas in early January.

It also comes a month after the U.S. formally reopened its embassy in Caracas following the restoration of full diplomatic relations with Venezuela.

"I'm very excited to go and see the family and I'm looking forward to see the country," said passenger Lennart Ochoa of Miami shortly before boarding. He said that he was "ready to go" and got his ticket as soon as they were available. "Just to go and see the family on a direct flight from Miami to Caracas is priceless."

American Airlines staff handed passengers small Venezuelan flags. Balloons with its colors, yellow, blue and red, adorned the gate door leading to the plane.

Flight AA3599 operated by Envoy Air, a subsidiary of American Airlines, departed Miami at 10:11 a.m. EDT (1411 GMT), five minutes ahead of its scheduled time, according to Miami International Airport flight departure information. The flight is due to arrive around three hours later in the Venezuelan capital, returning to Florida later in the afternoon.

Earlier, the airline said that a second daily flight between Miami and Caracas will start on May 21.