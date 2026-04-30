Under-fire UK PM heckled after Jewish-targeted stabbings

LONDON: Prime Minister Keir Starmer was booed and heckled with shouts of "Jew harmer" Thursday as the Jewish community in London accused him of doing too little to protect them, a day after a knife attack.

The crowd in Golders Green in north London where two Jewish men were stabbed in broad daylight shouted "Starmer is a coward" and "show your face".

Starmer was visiting emergency services staff following the attacks, the latest in a spate that have targeted the Jewish community. The area has a large Jewish populations.

There have been arson attacks on synagogues and other Jewish sites in the area in recent weeks. Last year, an attack claimed two lives at a synagogue in Manchester.

Hours earlier, the government announced extra money for security patrols outside synagogues and schools.

An extra £25 million ($33 million) would be allocated to fund the new security for the Jewish community, interior minister Shabana Mahmood said.

"People have a sense of deep insecurity... and that is why the government is bringing forward investment, an additional £25 million to invest in the security of our Jewish community," Mahmood told Sky News.

"That will pay for more protective security for our Jewish synagogues, schools, places of worship, community centres," she added.

Starmer, convening a top-level meeting at his Downing Street office earlier, said the justice system's response to attacks must be "swift and visible".