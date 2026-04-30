US returns over 650 antiquities valued at nearly USD 14 million to India

NEW YORK: The US has returned 657 antiquities collectively valued at nearly USD 14 million to India, saying there is "more work to be done" to return stolen artifacts to the country. The return was announced by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday.

The pieces were recovered following several investigations into trafficking networks, including those related to disgraced art dealer Subhash Kapoor and convicted trafficker Nancy Wiener.

The pieces were returned at an event attended by Consul Rajlakshmi Kadam from the Consulate General of India in New York.

"The scale of the trafficking networks that targeted cultural heritage in India is massive, as demonstrated by the return of more than 600 pieces today," Bragg said in a statement.

"There is unfortunately more work to be done to return stolen artifacts back to India, and I thank our team for their persistent efforts."

Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Pradhan, appreciated the sustained cooperation of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the US Department of Homeland Security, and the law enforcement agencies whose "continued vigilance," he said, "made the recovery and return of these culturally significant artifacts possible."

The items returned include a two million dollar bronze figure of 'Avalokiteshvara', seated on an inscribed double-lotus base over a lion-flanked throne. The inscription identifies the craftsman as Dronaditya of Sipur, located near modern-day Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

The Avalokiteshvara was one of a large hoard of bronzes discovered near the Lakshmana Temple in 1939 and entered the collection of the Mahant Ghasidas Memorial Museum, Raipur by 1952.

The statue was stolen from the museum and smuggled into the US by 1982, ultimately ending up in a private collection in New York by 2014.

The bronze artifact was located and seized from that collection by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in 2025.