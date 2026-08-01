Nirmal Purja, record-holding mountaineer, dies in avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak

Nepal-born mountaineer Nirmal "Nims Dai" Purja, who created history by climbing all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre peaks in record time, has died after being caught in an avalanche during an expedition on Pakistan's Broad Peak, his company Elite Exped confirmed.

Purja, 43, was part of a 10-member climbing team that went missing after an avalanche struck the mountain at an altitude of around 7,000 metres on Thursday, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP).

The climbing team, which had begun its summit push, included six Nepalese climbers, one Pakistani, one Omani, one American and one Chinese national. Three bodies, including that of a Nepalese mountaineer, have been identified, while six other bodies have been located on the mountain, a Nepal Mountaineering Association official said.

Known globally as "Nims Dai", Purja gained international recognition in 2019 after completing the ascent of all 14 mountains above 8,000 metres in just six months and six days, a record-breaking feat in mountaineering history.

His expedition company Elite Exped said Purja was among those caught in the avalanche on Broad Peak. The search and rescue operation involved experienced climbers, drones and Pakistan Army personnel amid difficult weather conditions.

The tragedy has shocked the global mountaineering community, with Purja remembered for his extraordinary achievements, including his record-breaking high-altitude climbs and contributions to Himalayan expeditions.

Broad Peak, standing at over 8,000 metres in the Karakoram range, is among the world's highest mountains and is known for its challenging climbing conditions.