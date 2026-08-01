Trump threatens more strikes on Iran; Iran accuses US over escalating tensions in Middle East

CAIRO: Pressing for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump intimidated over more strikes on Iran. Hours later on Saturday, Kuwait said it responded to a new round of drone attacks from Iran while a tanker was struck in the strategic waterway.

Meanwhile, Israel heavily struck the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian militant group Hamas agreed to disarm.

Responding to it, Iran's military made a scathing remark that the United States is escalating tensions in the Middle East on Saturday. It also cautioned the countries in the region not to cooperate with Washington during the ongoing crisis.

"The United States is rapidly moving down the path of escalating tensions in the region," said Ali Abdollahi, head of Iran's military central command.

"Any country serving as defensive shield for criminal and aggressive America will be engulfed by the flames of war," he said in a statement read on state television.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump reiterated threats to hit Iran "very hard".

US media reported that he was considering renewed heavy attacks as soon as this weekend, including against energy infrastructure targets.

This week, Iran and the US resumed overnight exchanges of fire after a days-long lull in fighting, although there were no reported strikes overnight Friday to Saturday.

The Middle East war broke out on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, which has retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region.

We just want to win

Speaking to reporters Friday during a meeting with members of his Cabinet at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, Trump said “we just want to win” in Iran and signalled that he expected U.S. military action to continue for some time.

Later that day, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed the U.S. administration’s frustration anew, charging that Tehran last month signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. on a truce but then quickly “broke it, shot at commercial ships, and killed American soldiers.”