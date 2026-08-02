13 dead after small tourist plane crashes in Peru

LIMA: A small plane carrying foreign tourists to view Peru's famed Nazca Lines archaeological site crashed Saturday, killing all 13 people on board, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 pm (1800 GMT) after the plane took off from the airport in Pisco, located about 240 kilometers (150 miles) south of the capital Lima.

"We have information that 11 passengers and two crew members have died," Police Major Jorge Andrade told reporters at the crash site.

"Given the severity of the accident, there are no survivors. We have recovered four bodies so far," Andrade said, without identifying the victims.

He also did not give any immediate indication of what may have caused the crash. Peru's civil aviation authority will investigate and agents were already on the scene collecting evidence.

Firefighters and police were working amid the twisted, smoldering wreckage of the aircraft, according to images posted on Facebook by local news outlets.

The foreign trade ministry issued a statement saying the 11 passengers were "foreign tourists," adding that it would offer assistance to the embassies involved.

RPP radio reported that seven Italians, two Germans and two Spaniards were killed.