Five dead, 41 missing as ferry catches fire near Madura Island in Java Sea

Five people have been found dead, and 41 are missing after an Indonesian ferry with 271 people on board caught fire while at sea on Sunday, search and rescue officials said. Several passengers jumped into the water to save their lives.

Weather Monitor in an X post points out that the passenger ship KM Mutiara Sentosa 2 caught fire off Madura Island in the Java Sea, near Sumenep Regency.

The captain reported the fire as the vessel sailed from Indonesia's second-largest city, Surabaya in East Java, to Makassar in South Sulawesi, according to Basarnas, the National Search and Rescue Agency.

An investigation is underway to identify the cause of the fire. Authorities are yet to ascertain the details of the deceased individuals.

(With inputs from AFP)

This is a developing story.