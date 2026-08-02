Why immigration remains strong for Trump among Republicans, according to a new AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON: Immigration remains a stronger issue for President Donald Trump than the economy or Iran, according to a new AP-NORC poll, even after three people were killed in encounters with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the span of under a week in July.

Trump is not getting a glowing endorsement on his immigration approach from Americans overall, the new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found. Only 39% of U.S. adults approve of his performance on immigration, a decline from 49% at the beginning of his second term.

Despite that, about 8 in 10 Republicans continue to approve of how Trump is handling immigration. That's a slight decline from the beginning of Trump's second term, when about 9 in 10 Republicans approved, but his support on the issue within his base has been mostly stable since last summer despite a chaotic year of immigration enforcement actions.

Republicans are also more likely to approve of how Trump is handling immigration than the economy or Iran. In just the past month, Republican approval of Trump's handling of Iran dropped slightly in AP-NORC polling

The poll found that about half of US adults say Trump has "gone too far" on deporting immigrants living in the US illegally. That number has also remained steady for over a year, despite multiple immigration crackdowns that deployed federal law enforcement to large cities and at least 10 deaths involving encounters with immigration officers since the mass deportation campaign began.

Republicans, however, are much less likely to say Trump has overstepped in his immigration enforcement actions.

Overall, Trump's popularity has fallen since he took office last year, but the findings highlight the relatively muted impact of the past year's aggressive immigration enforcement on his public standing. That's a contrast with views of his handling of Iran, where he's seen more recent signs of slippage, even among his own supporters.