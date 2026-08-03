Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes near Egypt's Suez

CAIRO: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook eastern Egypt early Monday, prompting authorities to activate response plans although there were no immediate requests for emergency help.

The tremors were felt across a wide area, waking AFP journalists across Cairo and reaching as far as El-Arish near Egypt's border with the Gaza Strip.

The quake struck about 40 kilometres north of the city of Suez at 3:00 am (0000 GMT), according to Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics, which revised an earlier estimate of 5.2.