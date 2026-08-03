Trump says new talks are 'last chance' for Iran to forge deal and avoid escalation of US strikes

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday that negotiations with Iran were happening "right now," describing it as the "last chance" for Iran to forge a deal and avoid an escalation of US strikes on the country.

Talks are "going on right now," Trump told journalists at the White House, adding: "This is a last chance for them to sign a good document."

Trump, speaking at the Oval Office, said he expects negotiations that will reopen the Strait of Hormuz and create a pathway for Iran to address the United States' concerns about its nuclear program will begin in the next day or two.

"The first phase is the opening of the straits. The second phase will be the denuclearization," the Republican president said. "And that will take a little while."

While Trump has reveled in the US military decimating layers of Tehran's leadership and devastating its air force and navy, Iran is betting it can outlast Trump as he faces diminished stockpiles of munitions and the difficulty of executing a war that is unpopular with the American electorate ahead of November's midterm election.

Trump said he decided to hold off on ordering American forces to carry out new massive strikes against Iran at the urging of Gulf allies Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

He said that a plan was in place for forces to carry out "the biggest attack since World War II" on Sunday. But he decided to scrap the plan and give diplomacy more time to play out after hearing from key Gulf leaders — including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — as well as at the request of unnamed Iranian officials.

But Trump reiterated that he's running out of patience with Iran. "This the last chance for them to sign a good document," Trump told reporters.

Earlier Monday, Trump had criticized Iran on social media as being "unbelievably duplicitous."

His ire was raised by Iran claiming that its meetings with Oman on Monday were focused solely on establishing a temporary route for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for the global oil trade.

"They ask for a meeting, some would say 'beg,' talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they're not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they're only dealing with Oman," Trump grumbled.

Trump said whether "Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking" about preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.