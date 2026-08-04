Gazans hold mass funeral for those killed during war

GAZA: In a cleared plot of land between buildings flattened by airstrikes in Gaza City, row upon row of Palestinian flags were laid out neatly over the remains of dozens of people to be buried on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral ceremony, where music played from speakers at a site where Israeli strikes in late 2023 killed the 112 people now recovered from the rubble, Gaza's civil defence said.

Ahmed Abu Sharia, a member of the extended family of those being buried, told AFP the funeral would at last provide closure for relatives.

"We came to mourn our martyrs, children, women and the elderly," he said.

"This is a funeral for the Palestinian people, because they are victims. People are under the rubble, and they did not fight or bear weapons," he added.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 73,000 people, according to the territory's health ministry.

A ceasefire took hold in October but progress on permanently ending the war has stalled, and Israeli forces currently control nearly 70 percent of the territory.