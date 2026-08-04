Hezbollah says Lebanon talks with Israel bring 'shame, humiliation'

BEIRUT: Hezbollah's chief said on Tuesday that direct talks between Lebanon and Israel would bring only "humiliation" for Lebanon and accused authorities of helping Israel, prompting Lebanon's prime minister to hit back.

Lebanon and Israel were holding on Tuesday a fresh round of direct talks in Rome under US sponsorship, the seventh such meeting since Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war in March with rocket fire at Israel, which responded with heavy airstrikes and a ground invasion.

"All the direct negotiations will bring Lebanon nothing but shame, humiliation, disappointment and successive concessions," Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said in a televised address.

He said Lebanese President Joseph Aoun "has not acted as an arbiter, nor as a unifying figure, but has become biased and divisive, which is incompatible with his role and with Lebanon's strength".

The head of the Iran-backed group also accused Lebanese authorities of having "helped Israel instead of helping Lebanon's sovereignty" by continuing with negotiations that he said had handed Israel "political gains".

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam hit back on X, saying "the greatest help to Israel was provided by those who unilaterally drew Lebanon into the adventures of futile wars... and granted it pretexts to attack our country".