Morocco says it warned Spain after court ruling on migration

RABAT: Morocco had previously warned Spain that a recent Spanish court ruling that migrants arriving by sea would not face immediate removal was going to create "a problem," a senior Moroccan official said.

Last week, at least 50,000 people, mostly Moroccans, entered the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, on foot or by swimming from the nearby city of Fnideq.

This unprecedented influx quickly overwhelmed the Spanish exclave in North Africa, before leading to thousands of returns to Morocco.

Spain's Supreme Court ruled on July 8 that migrants arriving by sea should not be returned as quickly as others and Madrid has blamed criminal gangs for spreading misinformation about the ruling.

"We started engaging with the Spanish side around July 22–23, when the networks began talking about this," the Moroccan senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Monday night.

"We discussed this ruling and its impact. We explained that this ruling was going to create a problem. And it did create a problem," he said.

Spanish government spokeswoman Elma Saiz rejected the claim.

"At no point was there any evidence, any report that alerted us to the magnitude of this unprecedented event," she told reporters in Madrid.