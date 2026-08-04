North Korea condemns US and allies' cyber threat warning

SEOUL: North Korea accused the United States and allies of seeking to "tarnish the image" of the communist state after they warned against employing its IT workers, state media reported Tuesday.

The US and 10 Asian and European allies on Friday issued a joint statement that North Korea was using skilled workers under false identities to fund its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

An unnamed spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry dismissed the joint warning as "a stereotyped political accusation with a sinister purpose to tarnish the image of our state," state news agency KCNA reported.

"It is illogical that the US, which has possessed and operated the biggest cyber force in the world by monopolizing the core resources of cyber space, is talking about 'cyber threat' from other countries. And it is a mere excuse for justifying its illegal policy on placing pressure on sovereign states," the spokesperson added.

Friday's alert from the US and allies said that North Korean IT workers were impersonating nationals of other countries to obtain work and income on online platforms, and remit the money to government agencies.

It warned that North Korean workers were using AI tools to further obscure their true identities.

North Korea faces a slew of international sanctions over its weapons and nuclear programs. It is believed to operate widespread cybercrime, cryptocurrency and money laundering activities to fund them.