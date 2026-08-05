Petrol bomb attack on Shakib Al Hasan's house after appearance in Sheikh Hasina press conference

Former Bangladesh cricket captain and former Awami League MP Shakib Al Hasan's ancestral home in Magura was attacked with a petrol bomb and reportedly vandalised on Wednesday night, hours after he appeared virtually alongside former prime minister Sheikh Hasina at a press conference in New Delhi.

The attack took place around 8.45 pm local time at Shakib's residence in the Keshabmor area of Magura town, according to media reports. The incident came shortly after Hasina addressed a virtual press conference organised at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in New Delhi.

“A grisly petrol bomb attack took place at the residence of Bangladesh’s celebrated cricket icon Sakib Al Hasan, hours after the world famous star cricketer appeared at a press conference with honourable party president Sheikh Hasina. Ahead of the press conference, BNP, Islamist Jamaat and NCP all publicly threatened national media outlets to weaponise judiciary to sue in case of reports of the press conferences,” Hasina's party said in a post on X.

Calling it a calculated attack, the Awami League said that it was “yet another testament to ongoing genocidal campaign” against the party activists in the name of “democracy building project”.