Trump's immigration crackdown has detained more than 50 US military spouses and parents

US President Donald Trump's administration has detained dozens of parents and spouses of active-duty American troops as it rolls back immigration protections for military families to pursue its mass deportation agenda, an Associated Press investigation found.

More than 50 parents and spouses of active-duty service members have been detained since Trump took office for a second term, and at least six have been deported, the AP found in the first accounting of such detentions, which the government does not track.

At least eight immediate family members of US service members remain in federal immigration custody.

Parents and spouses of people in the military have generally been shielded from deportation under bipartisan consensus for decades. But the AP found they're now routinely being detained for months as they try to adjust their legal status through the policies available to service members' close relatives and even as the military continues to recruit by advertising immigration benefits for enlistees' families.

Experts warn that the reversal could undermine military preparedness even as the US is at war in Iran. It's left military members without emotional support and caretakers for their children, delayed deployments and forced some to take leave.

"How can I even focus on my military career because I have to worry about how my wife is doing?" said Army Sgt. Hedar Leonel Turcios Juarez, who was stationed in Fort Bliss, Texas, when his wife was detained outside a Walmart in front of their 6-year-old daughter in July.

A handful of detentions of service members' spouses have prompted public backlash and led to intervention by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to secure their release.

The Department of Homeland Security has said it does not compile data on these cases. The AP obtained information by analyzing thousands of federal court records compiled by Habeas Dockets, a project run by the Immigration Justice Transparency Initiative; by reviewing existing media coverage; and by verifying information with family members and attorneys. The actual number is likely much higher than the 51 cases AP found.

The AP asked for comment from DHS on each case, including the individuals' immigration and criminal history. The agency did not provide specific information about the majority of cases but noted that at least seven people had been removed from the US before, at least eight had removal orders and at least two had drunken driving or drug-related convictions.

"DHS and ICE value the contributions of all those who have served in the US military," DHS said in a statement. "US military service alone does not automatically grant lawful immigration status, or exempt aliens from the consequences of violating US immigration laws."

The Pentagon declined to comment on the AP's findings.