UN rights chief says 'alarmed' by surge in Iran executions since March

GENEVA: UN rights chief Volker Turk said Wednesday he was "alarmed" by the surge in executions in Iran since March, with the death penalty being used by Tehran to "instil fear".

"Since March 19, 2026, at least 56 people have been executed on national security-related charges, including 27 individuals in cases linked to protests at the start of the year," Turk said in a statement.

"Over 100 others are at risk of execution on similar charges. Executions for drug-related offences are also continuing at an alarming rate."

On March 19, Iran executed three people convicted of killing police officers and carrying out operations in favour of the United States and Israel -- the first officially announced executions relating to the nationwide anti-government demonstrations that peaked on January 8 and 9.

"I am alarmed by the rise in executions and death sentences issued in Iran since March, and that capital punishment continues to be used to instil fear among the population and suppress dissent," said Turk.

"Persistent lack of fair trial and due process guarantees are deeply troubling. Confessions have allegedly been obtained under torture and other ill-treatment," he said.

Several executions have reportedly been carried out in public, with some reportedly conducted only weeks after arrest, said Turk.

"Twelve defendants were reportedly sentenced to death following a single three-hour closed-door hearing," he added.

In late December, a protest movement initially sparked by the high cost of living rapidly evolved into widespread anti-government demonstrations.

Iranian authorities reported more than 3,000 deaths, but attributed the violence to "terrorist acts" orchestrated by the United States and Israel.

Rights groups based abroad put the toll higher and accused the security forces of firing at demonstrators.

The United States and Israel launched a joint attack on the country weeks later, on February 28, triggering the Middle East war.

Since then, arrests and executions have multiplied in the country, linked to both the conflict and the protests.

Last year, Iran put to death over 2,150 people, according to Amnesty International, making it again by a huge margin the world's most prolific executioner after China.

Turk urged Tehran to halt all executions and move towards the abolition of the death penalty, calling it incompatible with the right to life and irreconcilable with human dignity.

"Such punishment has no place in our world," said the UN high commissioner for human rights.