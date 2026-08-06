Over 100 held as Imran Khan supporters protest three years of his imprisonment

ISLAMABAD: Over 100 supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan have been arrested as rallies were held across Pakistan to mark the completion of three years of his imprisonment on Wednesday.
The rally was held in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party is in power.
Members of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, along with his family, condemned what they described as his prolonged solitary confinement and called for the restoration of his constitutional rights. The party accused the authorities of suppressing peaceful protests and restricting political freedoms.
Khan, 73, has been in prison since August 2023 and completed three years in custody on Wednesday.
PTI supporters gathered in several cities, carrying party flags and chanting slogans in support of the former prime minister. Reports indicated that police dispersed protesters and detained several demonstrators in parts of Punjab and Sindh.
Imran Khan served as Pakistan's prime minister from 2018 until April 2022, when he was removed from office through a parliamentary no-confidence vote. He has consistently alleged that his ouster was the result of a military-backed conspiracy orchestrated with the support of the United States. Both the Pakistani military and the United States have repeatedly denied the allegations.
The rallies come amid continuing political tensions in Pakistan, with PTI maintaining its demand for Khan's release and calling for what it says are free and fair democratic processes.
Video footage circulated on social media showed riot police using force against the protesters.
Some journalists covering the rally were also thrashed by police, prompting protests from media bodies.
PTI Punjab general secretary Chaudhry Bilal Ejaz said five party lawmakers were among 25 others arrested in Lahore.
"Despite this era of oppression, repression, and fascism, a large number of PTI workers and office-bearers in Punjab staged protest rallies and pledged to stand with Imran Khan," he said.
Aleema Khan, sister of the deposed prime minister, said the movement for her brother's release has already begun, and its next phase will be announced soon.
PTI senior leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi alleged that Khan "has been denied meetings and proper medical treatment, and his eyesight has also deteriorated" in prison.
Another PTI leader, Sheryar Afridi, said: "They (establishment) may have taken away his freedom, but they could never break his resolve.
They may have denied him comfort, but they could never diminish his courage.
The nation stands with Kaptaan Imran Khan."
Khan, who was arrested on August 5, 2023, has remained in prison while facing multiple cases.
His party has repeatedly alleged that the cases against him are politically motivated, a charge denied by the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International urged the Pakistani authorities to uphold the rights of the 73-year-old cricketer-turned-politician.
"For three years, Pakistan's authorities have systematically denied Imran Khan the right to a fair trial, subjected him to prolonged solitary confinement, and limited his access to medical care and visitation rights," Acting Regional Director for South Asia Isabelle Lassee said.
She also said Khan had not been allowed to meet his family for more than eight months and that both he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, had been denied regular access to legal counsel since December 2025.
(With inputs from PTI)