Over 100 held as Imran Khan supporters protest three years of his imprisonment

ISLAMABAD: Over 100 supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan have been arrested as rallies were held across Pakistan to mark the completion of three years of his imprisonment on Wednesday.

The rally was held in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party is in power.

Members of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, along with his family, condemned what they described as his prolonged solitary confinement and called for the restoration of his constitutional rights. The party accused the authorities of suppressing peaceful protests and restricting political freedoms.

Khan, 73, has been in prison since August 2023 and completed three years in custody on Wednesday.

PTI supporters gathered in several cities, carrying party flags and chanting slogans in support of the former prime minister. Reports indicated that police dispersed protesters and detained several demonstrators in parts of Punjab and Sindh.

Imran Khan served as Pakistan's prime minister from 2018 until April 2022, when he was removed from office through a parliamentary no-confidence vote. He has consistently alleged that his ouster was the result of a military-backed conspiracy orchestrated with the support of the United States. Both the Pakistani military and the United States have repeatedly denied the allegations.

The rallies come amid continuing political tensions in Pakistan, with PTI maintaining its demand for Khan's release and calling for what it says are free and fair democratic processes.

Video footage circulated on social media showed riot police using force against the protesters.

Some journalists covering the rally were also thrashed by police, prompting protests from media bodies.

PTI Punjab general secretary Chaudhry Bilal Ejaz said five party lawmakers were among 25 others arrested in Lahore.