US sanctions Cuban armed forces minister, military procurement network

The United States announced new sanctions on Thursday that target Cuban Armed Forces Minister General Alvaro Lopez Miera, seven other individuals and five state-owned entities over their alleged role in foreign military cooperation and arms procurement.

"These actions target state-owned entities, military enterprises, and Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR) officials involved in foreign military cooperation and the procurement of military equipment intended for the Cuban regime," the US State Department said in a statement.

The other individuals sanctioned include the chief of general staff of the Cuban armed forces, the heads of the military's foreign relations and economic wings, and its military attaches to China and Russia.

The state-linked entities targeted by the new sanctions are alleged to aid in Cuban procurement of weapons from countries deemed to be US adversaries, including China and Russia.