US sanctions Cuban armed forces minister, military procurement network

The United States announced new sanctions on Thursday that target Cuban Armed Forces Minister General Alvaro Lopez Miera, seven other individuals and five state-owned entities over their alleged role in foreign military cooperation and arms procurement.
"These actions target state-owned entities, military enterprises, and Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR) officials involved in foreign military cooperation and the procurement of military equipment intended for the Cuban regime," the US State Department said in a statement.
The other individuals sanctioned include the chief of general staff of the Cuban armed forces, the heads of the military's foreign relations and economic wings, and its military attaches to China and Russia.
The state-linked entities targeted by the new sanctions are alleged to aid in Cuban procurement of weapons from countries deemed to be US adversaries, including China and Russia.
"These designations follow the Department's July 20 report 'Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism,' which chronicles the Cuban regime's continuing partnerships with Russia and China, both of which have supplied Cuba with military hardware, surveillance technologies, and other security capabilities," the State Department said.
US President Donald Trump has ramped up pressure on Cuba in recent months, cutting off vital fuel supplies and threatening to take over the island.
Earlier on Thursday, UN experts warned that US sanctions risked pushing the island nation into "full-blown crisis."
Washington's imposition of an effective oil blockade and other sanctions has worsened economic conditions, led to major shortages and contributed to widespread power outages.
Energy, transport, irrigation and basic services are failing, disproportionately affecting women, children, older persons and other vulnerable groups, the UN experts said in a statement.
The Trump administration has issued a slew of new sanctions targeting the country, with Washington saying the measures are meant to ramp up pressure on the country's ruling Communist party and government.
Trump has taken an increasingly aggressive stance on Latin American countries since taking office.
In January, US military forces launched a raid into Venezuela to capture the country's then president Nicolas Maduro.
The Republican billionaire has also openly backed right-wing candidates in several Latin American elections, with several subsequently coming to power.