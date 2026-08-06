Verdict due for Afghan accused of deadly Munich car-ramming

BERLIN: A verdict is due Thursday for an Afghan man accused of a car-ramming attack in Munich last year which killed a two-year-old girl and her mother and left dozens injured.

The man, named only as Farhad N., has been on trial since January, accused of deliberately steering a car into a 1,400-strong trade union march. He was 24 at the time.

Prosecutors have demanded he be given a life sentence with added conditions to make early release much less likely.

The attack was one of several committed by foreign nationals in the run-up to last year's general election that inflamed debate on immigration and security.

As well as two counts of murder, Farhad N. initially faced 44 counts of attempted murder, but half of these were later replaced by counts of bodily harm, 19 of them serious.

The attack took place as the city prepared to host the Munich Security Conference, a major gathering of high-level figures from the worlds of politics and defence.

A Mini Cooper that was driven into the street rally hurled a 37-year-old woman and her young daughter through the air for 10 metres. They sustained severe head injuries, of which they died several days later.

An eyewitness quoted by the prosecution described people "being flung left and right, like a bowling alley".

The vehicle came to a halt after 23 metres (75 feet) "because its front wheels lost contact with the ground due to people lying in front of and underneath the car", according to the charge sheet.