'Islamic NATO' speculation grows as Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan eye defence pact

Speculation over the emergence of an "Islamic NATO" has intensified after Reuters reported that Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are set to sign a joint defence agreement in Saudi Arabia on Friday, citing two regional sources with direct knowledge of the development.

The reported agreement follows Pakistan's efforts to expand its existing defence partnership with Saudi Arabia. Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had earlier indicated that the current defence and economic cooperation framework between Islamabad and Riyadh could eventually be expanded to include Turkiye and Qatar.

Speaking to Pakistani broadcaster Hum News in May, Asif said discussions on such an arrangement were at various stages of completion.

"The arrangement that has been finalised, or has been partially finalised, or is being finalised, is in process. This is an arrangement for the future, which obviously includes the present as well," Asif had said.

"And if this already existing pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, if Qatar and Turkiye also join it, then it will be welcoming that such an economic and defence arrangement among countries comes to our region here so that dependence on outside the region is minimised," he added.

Asif had also maintained that the proposed arrangement was not directed against any country but was aimed at strengthening regional stability and reducing dependence on external powers.