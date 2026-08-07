'Islamic NATO' speculation grows as Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan eye defence pact

Speculation over the emergence of an "Islamic NATO" has intensified after Reuters reported that Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are set to sign a joint defence agreement in Saudi Arabia on Friday, citing two regional sources with direct knowledge of the development.
The reported agreement follows Pakistan's efforts to expand its existing defence partnership with Saudi Arabia. Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had earlier indicated that the current defence and economic cooperation framework between Islamabad and Riyadh could eventually be expanded to include Turkiye and Qatar.
Speaking to Pakistani broadcaster Hum News in May, Asif said discussions on such an arrangement were at various stages of completion.
"The arrangement that has been finalised, or has been partially finalised, or is being finalised, is in process. This is an arrangement for the future, which obviously includes the present as well," Asif had said.
"And if this already existing pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, if Qatar and Turkiye also join it, then it will be welcoming that such an economic and defence arrangement among countries comes to our region here so that dependence on outside the region is minimised," he added.
Asif had also maintained that the proposed arrangement was not directed against any country but was aimed at strengthening regional stability and reducing dependence on external powers.
Last year, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Riyadh at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. According to the joint statement issued after the visit, the agreement built on nearly eight decades of bilateral ties, shared strategic interests and close defence cooperation.
Following the signing of that pact, India said it would closely study its implications for national security and regional stability.
"We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration. We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability. The Government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said.
Neither Saudi Arabia, Pakistan nor Turkiye has officially announced the reported trilateral agreement or disclosed its provisions. However, if signed, it would mark a significant expansion of defence cooperation among the three countries and is likely to draw attention in regional strategic circles.
(With inputs from PTI)