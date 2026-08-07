Syria revises bus blast toll to 14 injured, none dead

Syria on Friday revised its toll for a bus explosion in Jaramana, near the capital Damascus, to 14 wounded and no deaths, after previously saying two people had been killed.

On Thursday, a blast ripped through a minibus in the town, home to Christian and Druze communities, with state TV saying it was a bomb, citing an official source.

Jaramana has suffered several incidents of sectarian violence since the fall of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

The health ministry initially reported two people killed and 13 wounded, but in the early hours of Friday, Toufic Hasaba, an official at the ministry, told state TV that "the final toll reached 14 injuries", with three people in a critical condition.