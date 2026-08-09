Russia, Ukraine exchange overnight strikes that leave seven dead, many injured

KYIV: Russia and Ukraine exchanged strikes overnight that killed civilians and injured many others on both sides, local authorities reported.

In Russia's border region of Belgorod, Ukrainian drones killed five people and injured two dozen others, including a 4-year-old boy, according to the regional administration.

Russian missiles struck a high-rise apartment block in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district, killing two people and injuring 13, according to regional head Oleh Syniehubov. Eight more people were injured in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa after "dozens of missiles and drones" struck the city and surrounding region, according to local administration head Oleh Kiper.

Large-scale Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities have become almost routine in recent weeks, with Moscow exploiting Ukraine's critical shortage of interceptors for the US-made Patriot systems — the sole air defense weapon in its arsenal able to shoot down ballistic missiles.