Trump may settle Iran conflict without nuclear deal if Hormuz reopens: Report

US President Donald Trump appears to be seeking a way out of the military confrontation with Iran as the conflict becomes increasingly difficult to resolve, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The report suggests that the US administration may be prepared to set aside the nuclear issue and declare victory if Tehran fully reopens the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route through which a significant share of the world's energy supplies passes.

According to WSJ, Trump has spent weeks preparing the groundwork for such an outcome and has privately told senior aides that he could withdraw without securing a formal nuclear agreement with Tehran.

But finding a face-saving resolution has become increasingly difficult after Iran presented a sweeping set of demands for restoring transit through the waterway. Tehran is seeking billions of dollars in payments, an end to the US naval blockade, the complete withdrawal of American forces from the region and other major concessions.

The demands have narrowed Washington's diplomatic options and raised concerns that Tehran may be preparing for a prolonged confrontation rather than a swift settlement.

Iran's ability to disrupt traffic through the narrow maritime corridor using missile and drone capabilities has given Tehran significant leverage, slowing global commercial shipping and contributing to volatility in international energy markets.

Although Trump has repeatedly asserted in recent weeks that the strait was fully open, those declarations have proved premature.

Tehran shut the strategic waterway following the outbreak of hostilities in February, saying American warships and allied vessels must not be allowed to transit, while also attempting to levy tolls on commercial shipping.