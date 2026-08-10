‘Body’ found in suitcase in New South Wales turns out to be lifelike doll with ‘bruises and grazes’

The "body of a woman" found in a suitcase by the side of a road near Goulburn in regional New South Wales was found to be a lifelike doll with markings resembling bruises and grazes, reports said.

"NSW Police can confirm an item located in a bag near Goulburn yesterday is not human remains," the police said in a statement.

Two men on a weekend drive had pulled on to the side of the road by chance and, to their shock, discovered the suitcase with the "body," The Guardian reported.

"About 12.50pm (Sunday 9 August 2026), police were called to Wolgon Road, near Oallen Ford Road, Oallen, about 61km south of Goulburn, following reports from members of the public that human remains had been located inside a bag," the NSW police said.

Officers attached to The Hume Police District responded and located a bag, with what was believed to be the remains of a female, on the side of the road.

Initial investigations were undertaken by forensic officers at the scene.

The item was retained in the bag and sent for forensic examination at the Forensic Medicine laboratory.

Following forensic examinations, this morning, police confirmed the item located in the bag was a life like doll, wearing clothing, with hair and a nose piercing. The item also had markings that resembled bruises and grazes, the statement added.