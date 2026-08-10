Indian student strangulates girlfriend to death in Arizona, US; arrested in Germany

WASHINGTON: An Indian student was arrested in Germany for allegedly killing his girlfriend in Arizona, US, before boarding a connecting flight to his home country.

The accused, Varun Batchigari, is a 20-year-old business analytics student at the University of Arizona. He reportedly murdered his 19-year-old girlfriend, Julissa Rubi Salazar, on August 6 at an apartment in Tucson.

According to the Tucson Police Department (TPD), Batchigari travelled to the Tucson International Airport, where he boarded a flight to Germany with plans to continue to India.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Batchigari with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

"Through close coordination between TPD, the FBI Tucson Office, and the FBI Legal Attache Office in Berlin, Batchigari was taken into custody upon his arrival in Germany, preventing him from continuing his travel," Tucson Police said in a statement.

Investigators allege that Batchigari stole Salazar's cellphone and credit cards after the killing and sent a series of text messages to her mother while posing as the victim in an apparent attempt to conceal the crime.

The messages raised concern among Salazar's family, prompting a welfare check that led officers to discover her body.

Local media reported that the Tucson Fire Department (TFD) responded to a call about a cardiac arrest around 4 pm on August 6.

Crews found Salazar dead on the floor of her apartment with a blanket pulled up to her neck.

Salazar had strangulation marks and scratches on her neck, so the TFD crew called the city police.