Indonesia battles growing wildfires as Mount Bromo blaze spreads

JAKARTA: Indonesia intensified efforts Monday to combat a growing number of wildfires across the archipelago, deploying helicopters, hundreds of firefighters and disaster personnel as blazes spread through a popular national park in East Java and peatlands in Sumatra during an unusually dry season, officials said.

East Java authorities said the largest blaze is burning in Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in East Java province, where about 743 hectares (1,836 acres) have been scorched.

Dry weather and strengthening El Nino conditions raised the risk of more forest and land fires during the peak dry season, Indonesia's Forestry Ministry said in a statement Sunday.

It said the fire has burned large areas of dry grassland, vegetation and protected edelweiss flowers as flames have spread to the Penanjakan area, a popular viewpoint for tourists visiting Mount Bromo, one of Indonesia's best-known attractions. No injuries or evacuations have been reported.

Hundreds of firefighters, soldiers, police officers, park rangers and volunteers worked to contain the blaze. Authorities have closed the park to visitors until further notice.