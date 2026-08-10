Iran won’t reopen Strait of Hormuz without US concessions

Iran on Monday said it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States met its conditions.

"It is up to the US side to stop and make amends for its illegal and destructive actions," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said, noting the American blockade of Iranian ports.

Iran wants the US to lift the blockade, pay compensation for months of war damage, lift economic sanctions and release Iran's frozen assets.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz - a waterway that normally carries roughly one-fifth of the world's traded oil supplies - has become the war's most lasting consequence.

The impasse has kept energy prices as a major focus of US politics ahead of November's midterm elections.

Iran is holding separate talks with Oman over transit through the strait, including potentially a temporary shipping corridor.

But it has said any actual reopening is contingent on talks with the US.