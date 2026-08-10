Meta will soon face another high-stakes trial in US

OAKLAND: With two convictions and nearly $1 billion in damages already stacked up, Meta will face another trial starting this week about alleged harms to children in a case brought by four US states.

The federal trial, one of the most consequential among a myriad of legal proceedings targeting social networks in the United States, will begin Wednesday (August 12, 2026) with jury selection at a federal court in Oakland, near San Francisco.

Opening statements are expected to start next week on August 18, with the trial lasting for roughly six weeks, followed by a verdict in early October.

The attorneys general of California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey allege the largest social media network in the world deliberately made Instagram and Facebook addictive for children.

And they are demanding a long list of restrictions on how Instagram and Facebook operate for minors, as well as up to $1.4 trillion in penalties — nearly Meta's entire market cap which exceeded $1.5 trillion on Friday.

CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg is among the star witnesses the prosecution plans to call to the stand; he also testified six months ago in a separate case that took place in a Los Angeles court.

While Mr. Zuckerberg has been known to spend an increasing amount of time living at his home in Hawaii, the company's headquarters in Menlo Park is about an hour's drive from the courthouse.