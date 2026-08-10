Over 100 dead, dozens hurt after 7.4-magnitude quake hits western Colombia

BOGOTA: A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, killing at least 111 people, damaging hundreds of buildings and leaving many trapped under debris while their loved ones and rescue workers searched through rubble.

Colombia's President Abelardo de la Espriella said at least 87 people were injured and declared an emergency to expedite funding for the quake recovery while saying he would visit the disaster zone.

"We aren't going to leave people alone. They are in our hearts and we are going to tend to people with our full determination," he said.

The epicenter was in San Jose Del Palmar, a community of about 4,800 people in the Choco region about 250 miles (400 kilometers) west of Bogota, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake also was felt in neighboring Ecuador and Panama, though minimal damage was reported there.

The quake ravaged cities across the west of the country, including Pereira, Quibdo, Cali and Manizales.

Residents and search teams picked through the rubble of collapsed buildings amid concerns by authorities of aftershocks. Colombia's interior minister said more than 20 municipalities across the country had been hit.

Colombia's Pacific region around the quake's epicenter lies along the "Ring of Fire", the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

The Pacific, particularly the Choco region, is one of the poorest regions in the country. Nestled in the dense jungle, much of Choco is highly rural and only reachable by boat or plane, which may pose a problem for authorities in assessing the wider toll.