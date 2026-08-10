Russia’s top court bars only party opposing Ukraine war from next month's parliament elections

MOSCOW: Russia's highest court on Monday ordered the only party opposing the Kremlin's military action in Ukraine to be removed from the ballot in next month's parliamentary election.

The Supreme Court annulled the registration of Yabloko — which is Russian for "apple" — after an appeal from a pro-Kremlin party. Last month, the Central Election Commission had initially allowed Yabloko on the ballot along with 10 other parties.

Once a leading liberal voice in parliament and often critical of the government, Yabloko later lost its bloc of seats in the State Duma as the Kremlin tightened its grip on Russian politics.

In recent years, Yabloko was the only registered opposition party that opposed sending troops into Ukraine.

Its campaign slogans included "For a ceasefire agreement, diplomacy and peace!" "Our goal is to prevent nuclear war!" and "For a Russia free from fear and political repressions!"

Veteran liberal politician Grigory Yavlinsky, who co-founded Yabloko in the 1990s and chairs its political committee, deplored the ruling and said the party would appeal it.

"Barring Yabloko from the election means a refusal to engage in dialogue with those who ask questions that make the authorities uncomfortable," Yavlinsky said in an online statement.

"We hope the authorities will heed the public demand for peace, freedom, and life without fear, and change their policy."