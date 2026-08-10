Sri Lanka police arrests former president Rajapaksa's party chief over death threat

Sri Lankan police arrested Sagara Kariyawasam, the General-Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Party (SLPP), on Monday for allegedly issuing a death threat against the police chief, officers said.

Kariyawasam, at a press conference in Colombo last week, warned Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya that he could be killed if he continued to be partisan.

A police official said Weerasooriya "considers this a death threat". "The SLPP General-Secretary was arrested after recording a statement, and he is being taken before a magistrate."

A party leader of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, Kariyawasam’s arrest is the latest in a series of detentions involving associates and relatives of the once-untouchable Rajapaksa political dynasty.

The former president is himself facing allegations that he received kickbacks from Airbus over an aircraft purchase deal that was eventually scrapped.

The 80-year-old's three children, wife, two brothers and several nephews and nieces are facing charges of money-laundering and stealing state funds.

The leftist government of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake came to power in September 2024 on a promise to crack down on bribery and graft.