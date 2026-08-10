Tropical Storm Dolphin causes flooding in eastern China

BEIJING: Tropical Storm Dolphin dumped heavy rain in eastern China on Monday, causing flooding in places after making landfall as a typhoon the previous day.

Authorities have warned of risks of severe flooding and landslides in some areas.

Dolphin had maximum sustained winds of 65 kph (40 mph) in the morning and was continuing to weaken, Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration said.

The China Meteorological Administration said Dolphin was moving northwest at 15 to 20 kilometers per hour (9 to 12 mph) and was expected to continue weakening until it dissipates.

Dolphin made landfall Sunday evening in Taizhou in Zhejiang province with winds of 151 kph (93 mph), after bringing heavy rain to northern Taiwan over the weekend.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that authorities in Yueqing, a city in Zhejiang province, searched for people trapped in flooded homes and began clearing broken branches from streets.

Before the typhoon hit, more than 300,000 people were preemptively relocated and Shanghai’s two airports canceled more than 1,300 flights.

Death toll rises in the Philippines

Dolphin did not directly hit the Philippines, but it helped intensify seasonal monsoon rains that set off flooding and landslides on the main northern island region of Luzon.

A landslide buried three houses Sunday night in the northern mountain resort city of Baguio, killing five people with at least five others still missing, officials said. A frantic search for the missing was continuing Monday despite intermittent rains.

Three people were dug out alive by rescuers and brought to a hospital, Baguio officials said.