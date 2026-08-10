Woman, infant killed as boat capsizes in New York Harbour; operator arrested

NEW YORK: A woman and her infant died when a boat capsized in New York Harbour on Sunday, following which the police have arrested the boat operator.

The 22-foot Bayliner speedboat overturned around 10:25 pm Saturday near Liberty Island, home to the Statue of Liberty, the US Coast Guard said.

Consequently, the authorities are investigating whether the vessel was an illegal charter, the US Coast Guard said.

Twelve people were rescued from the water before police arrived, and police divers later located the deceased 27-year-old woman and 5-month-old girl in the water.

The mother and daughter were declared dead when taken to a hospital. The remaining passengers were in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life last night, and our thoughts are with the victims' family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," said Capt. Doreen McCarthy, the Coast Guard Sector New York commander.

"We are extremely grateful for the heroic, swift actions of our partner agencies and the Good Samaritan vessel that assisted in rescuing survivors from the water."

Police arrested the 46-year-old boat operator, Manuel Hernandez, on Sunday. He has been charged with 13 counts of reckless endangerment, police said. However, no phone number for him could be found Sunday, and the case has not yet been entered into online court records.

The victims' identities have not been released pending notification of family, police said Sunday.

Adam Schwartz said his sightseeing company's hot tub boat, Sea the City II, was out on a cruise when the accident occurred and took the 12 survivors onboard.