Colombia searches for survivors as earthquake death toll hits 132

Colombian volunteers and rescuers cleared rubble with their bare hands and buckets to search for survivors early Tuesday after the country's strongest earthquake in a decade killed at least 132 people and smashed dozens of buildings.

The 7.4-magnitude quake struck cities across Colombia's western region shortly after 7:30 am (1230 GMT), sending panicked residents onto the streets, AFP journalists saw.

The quake killed 132 people and injured more than 570 as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colombian Association of Capital Cities, a group coordinating major cities across the country.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella -- just three days after being sworn into the job -- declared a state of emergency and vowed a concerted rescue effort.

De la Espriella said earlier the death toll was 111.

The city of Pereira, which was among those hit hardest, was mostly plunged into darkness amid power outages on Monday night as volunteers probed for signs of life under collapsed buildings.

"We're without power. This seems honestly like a zombie city," resident Juan David Gaitan told AFP.

Tattoo artist Andres Hernandez said he was worried about his family and friends, adding that he would stay awake because structures around him were "on the verge of collapsing."

Hernandez recalled being asleep at home when the quake happened and rushing into the street for safety, as the quake devastated the city in the heart of Colombia's coffee-growing region.

"It was a movie scene, because I saw the poles, the cables, everything moving. I'm worried about my family, my friends," he said.